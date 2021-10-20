Hyderabad: 7-year-old dies after falling into drainage in Chandanagar

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy died after falling into sump here at Papireddy colony under Chandanagar police station limits on Wednesday.



Going into details, the boy, Arvind (7), son of Raju and Anubai is a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa. Arvind who was playing near his home went missing on Tuesday evening. The parents launched a search to trace the boy and later approached the Chandanagar police at night.



The police registered a missing case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the colony residents found the body of boy in the drainage sump and informed the police.



The body of the boy was sent to Osmania hospital morgue for post-mortem.

