Hyderabad: 71.47 gms of gold seized at RGI airport

The customs officials on Thursday seized 71.47 grams of gold from a passenger from Dubai. The passenger tried to transport the gold biscuits to Hyderabad from Dubai. However, the officials found movements suspicious and seized the gold.

The passengers concealed 12 pieces of gold biscuits in his trousers which are estimated of Rs 3 lakh. He was later handed over to Shamshabad police for further investigation.

On October 23, the officials seized Rs 70.95 lakh worth gold biscuits from two international and two domestic passengers. The officials said that the seized gold weighed of 1.38 kg is being transported to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam. The passengers brought the gold from Dubai and arrived at Visakhapatnam and tried to smuggle Hyderabad.