Hyderabad: 74th Milad-un-Nabi prog to be held on September 24

Hyderabad: The 74th Milad-un-Nabi programme will be organised by the Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat on September 24, Sunday, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The organisation has rescheduled the Milad Jalsa and other programmes to maintain peace in the city.



Every year eminent religious scholars from different parts of the country attend the programme to spread the timeless message of peace, compassion and unity that Prophet had shared with the world centuries ago.

Milad-un-Nabi this year falls on September 28 coinciding with the Ganesh immersion. In order to maintain peace and ensure that there is no untoward incident, Tameer-e-Millat has decided to hold it on September 24, said Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyer, president.

Over the years the ‘Youme Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ programme is keenly looked forward to by the Muslim community as it serves as a beacon of hope in a world divided by differences. The programme was launched 74 years ago by such distinguished persons like Maulana Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini and his associates, Mazhar Quadri, Maulana Raheem Quraishi and Maulana Suleman Sikandar with the noble objective of carrying forward the torch of Prophetic teachings passed on to them so that Muslims can coexist in dignity with all other communities.

Eminent scholars such as Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, former MP, Maulana Mehdi Hassan Aini Qasmi, director, India Islamic Academy, Deoband, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia, Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al Hamoomi, Khateeb, Shahi Masjid and others will throw light on the Prophet’s message to emphasise that his teachings are not confined to any single community but are a gift to entire humanity.

Meanwhile, on October 21 a public meeting will be organised at Chanchalguda Junior College grounds at 8 pm to mark the ‘Youme Sahaba’ (Prophet’s Companions Day).