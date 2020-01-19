Hyderabad: 8 lakh banners, posters removed in 3 months

Hyderabad: Around eight lakh banners and advertisement posters were removed in the city in a span of three months between October 2019 to January 2020 by the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"The vigilance department has removed 8,60,755 number of wall-posters, banners, flexis, cutouts and a total of Rs 1,48,11,000 penalty was collected in the areas which are under GHMC limits for 44,403 number of violations.

Since three months Enforcement and Vigilance Department has been working on these unauthorised posters and banners across the city. We shall continue the same in future, our team will also release the list of top 10 defaulters every month, this is to ensure violation free Hyderabad," said Vishwajit Kambati, Director of Enforcement and Vigilance Department.

The British Spoken English leads the list of top seven violators for the month of January and was fined for Rs 33,62,000. The Natural Hair Treatment was fined for Rs 13,79,000, The Venkat jobs in MNC was fined for Rs 39,56,000, The Bill Soft Technologies was for Rs 9,38,000, Act Fiber Net for Rs 14,19,000 and The Hathway Broadband was fined with Rs 8,13,000.

A total of Rs 1,48,11,000 of penalty collected for advertising through unauthorized flexis and illegal banners for 44403 numbers of violations were registered in the CEC app till Jan 18,2020 from the month of October 2019. The fines were enforced for pasting of illegal banners, flexis, cutouts, wall posters, wall writings, littering and garbage dumping on roads and nala etc.