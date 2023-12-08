Live
Just In
Hyderabad: A dream come true for Ponnam Prabhakar
Husnabad MLA and former MP from Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar comes from Goud community
Hyderabad : Husnabad MLA and former MP from Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar comes from Goud community. He is also known for his activism at the time of Telangana movement and as parliamentarian who faced fierce hostility from fellow Parliamentarians in the form of ‘pepper spray’.
A seasoned politician with a long history of public service, was sworn in as a minister in the newly-formed Telangana government on Thursday. Born on May 8th, 1967, this seasoned politician has remained in the public sphere spanning for more than three decades. He entered the political arena as a student leader, serving as the NSUI District Secretary from 1987 to 1991. His dedication and leadership qualities propelled him to the position of State President of the NSUI from 1999 to 2002. Later, Ponnam also served as the Youth Congress General Secretary between 2002 and 2003, solidifying his position within the party.
Ponnam's political aspirations took a significant leap forward in 2009 when he secured a resounding victory as a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar. However, his electoral journey wasn't without setbacks. He faced defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2018 Assembly elections in Karimnagar.
Undeterred by the challenges, Prabhakar remained committed to serving the people and championed the cause of BCs. His unwavering dedication and resilience were rewarded in the 2023 Assembly elections when he emerged victorious from the Husnabad constituency.