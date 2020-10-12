Hyderabad: A portion of Golconda crashes

Hyderabad: A portion of the Golconda next to the Hyderabad Golf Course came crashing down on Friday due to the incessant rains.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, they had noticed a crack on October 1 and also sent a proposal and an estimate to ASI.

Smita S Kumar, who took charge as Superintending Archaeologist at Hyderabad Circle of ASI on October 1, said, "We were waiting for the approval from the headquarter and did not expect so much rain. We are now in the process of removing the debris and are in touch with the Hyderabad Golf Course whose cooperation is needed."

There are several bastions on the fort and the Majnu Burj is now damaged. ASI officials say that work would be undertaken immediately or the remaining areas may get affected. Mohammed Safiullah, managing trustee, Deccan Heritage Trust, said, "The catastrophe is a result of the long-term digging that took place during the development of the golf course. Dynamite was used to blast rocks and the contours were altered." He adds, "The waterways were altered and all this has led to the weakening of the soil."

The hallmark of the Qutb Shahi constructions is the use of stone-shaped like bricks. This is a clarion call and the government should not let any more construction aver heritage activists.

