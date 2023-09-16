Hyderabad: ABVP organises Engineers Day celebrations

Hyderabad: On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visweswarayya, ABVP of Osmania University organised Engineers’ Day celebrations at Diamond Jubilee library of Engineering College here on Friday on a grand scale.

Chief guest ABVP State technical cell senior leader Thota Srinivas and ABVP State working committee member Jeevan paid tributes by garlanding the portrait of Visweswarayya. Later speaking on the occasion, they urged the students to take Mokshagundam Visweswarayya as inspiration and should strive to make the country technically developed. The leaders suggested the students to make India as the world leader for all the countries across the world.

State student leaders Koti, Vikas, Prashant, Sai Swaraj and engineering students participated in the programme.