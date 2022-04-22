Hyderabad: Acoustic Cameras to detect unwanted honking

Hyderabad: The traffic police have taken a new initiative to curb the menace of unwanted honking. As there are no proper measures to monitor it they have come up with a new idea of using acoustic cameras to put a check on unnecessary honking and the resultant sound pollution. It is believed that the cameras can detect vehicles honking beyond permissible limits.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath, along with other senior officials, on Wednesday conducted a trial run of a acoustic camera to detect honking at the main Police Control Room junction. He said, "we had also studied the legal and technological integration aspects to use the acoustic camera in enforcing honking violation. Acoem Group, a German company, demonstrated how honking vehicles can be identified with the help of acoustic cameras.

He added, "by using this technology, we intend to control sound pollution caused by motorists at various busy junctions and roads across the city. Fines as per law will be generated electronically to motorists." Traffic DCP N Prakash Reddy, Pratik Shah of Acoem Group, and others were present during the demonstration.