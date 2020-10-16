Hyderabad: Actor Sachin Joshi, father JM Joshi booked over trademark violation

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police on Thursday booked the actor Sachin Joshi and his father JM Joshi on charges of cheating and violation of the Trade Marks Act.

According to police, a case was booked after a complaint from Saidabad-based businessman AV Suresh Kumar was lodged wherein he alleged that the actor and his firm, operating all over India, were using the trademark of Manikchand illegally.

The DCP of Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy said, "Based on the complaint filed by the businessman, the police also raided the premises of Golden Fingers Food products, Gagan Pahad under the RGI airport police station limits. Pan masala and raw materials, all put worth Rs 1.20 crore were seized during the raid."

"The company used the trademark of 7 Hills Manikchand, manufactured and sold pan masala under the brand name "Manikchand" without the required trademark.

They cheated the gullible citizens and the 7 Hills Company. For this reason, a case was booked against the management of Golden Fingers Food products and the investigation is still in progress.

Once the investigation is completed, necessary action will be taken against the actor and his firm," stated the DCP.