Hyderabad: Admissions in city private schools throw parents, students into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has announced the summer vacation and academic year schedule, but many private schools have already started the admission process for the next academic year. This early start to the admission process causes significant inconvenience to parents and students, especially those who have recently moved to the city, as private schools tend to follow their own timetables and admission processes.



Private schools begin the admission process as early as February, well before the recommended date of the first week of June, in order to fill any vacant seats. This puts pressure on parents to pay not only for the upcoming academic year's admission fees but also any pending fees from the present academic year.

Sunil Rao, a parent, expressed surprise that one of the CBSE schools he visited had already completed the admission process in February, despite his son not yet having finished his final exams for the current academic year. Meanwhile, Rohini Reddy, another parent, highlighted the problem of clashing exam dates between admission tests and final exams.

Shekhar Rao Y, the president of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association, acknowledged that many corporate schools and CBSE schools begin the admission process early to fill vacant seats, and that other private schools have followed suit. However, he also noted that this approach is not in accordance with norms, which mention that the admission process should commence in June.