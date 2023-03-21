Hyderabad: Advanced Computing & Informatics Lab inaugurated at MJCET

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) newly established Advanced Computing and Informatics lab was inaugurated on Monday by Dr Faiyazunnissa, Mohammed Waliullah Chairman and Zafar Javeed Secretary Sultan-ul-uloom Education Society (SUES).

It was named after the former chairman of SUES, Late Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, in commemoration of his distinguished services and contributions to the society and institute.

The newly established centre for advanced computing and informatics was established at the cost of Rs 95 lakhs with the state of art computing facilities and caters to the need for high performance computing requirements.

Dr Faiyazunnissa, wife of the Late Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, expressed her gratitude and emotionally appreciated the efforts for taking forward the vision and contributions of the late Khan Lateef Mohammad Khan to the society and the institute.