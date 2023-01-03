Hyderabad: After two years, Rashtrapati Nilayam opens to public

Hyderabad: After two years on Monday the President's official retreat, Rashtrapati Nilayam, located at Bolarum, was opened to the general public to have a glimpse of the aesthetic beauty of the huge 97-acre historic building. However, on the first day, only a few visitors entered the premises.

According to the Rashtrapati Nilayam staff, without any announcement, as a regular practice, like every year after the President's Southern Sojourn in the first week of January, it is open to the public. So a few people approached the Nilayam; "not to disappoint them we have open the premises". Around 150 people thronged to premises. It will be open to the public till January 15. Visitors can visit go round from 10 am to 5 pm through gate no 2. Visitors must exit through gate no 1. Free entry passes will be given to each visitor and taken back at the exit gate.

"This year, for the first time, we have planned to deploy three AYUSH staff on the premises so that they can explain to visitors the various plant species available in the Herbal Garden and Nakshatra Garden. Even the Tourism department is to deploy guides. An adequate number of police personnel are being deployed both inside and outside the Rashtrapati Nilayam for proper checking of visitors and to guide them, said a senior officer.

As many as 16,000 plants have been raised in 2018; they have developed into beautiful Rock Garden, with 50 species of palm trees. A vintage garden has been developed. The actual beauty of these plants has not been witnessed by the general public, as it was not open for the past two years due to Covid pandemic.

Said Rajani Reddy, a degree second-year student, "after almost two years it has been open to the general public. For the past two years I was eagerly waiting to visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam, as I have a lot of herbal gardens and a Nakshatra Garden. Being a Botany student I wanted to explore the gardens. By visiting the garden I had a wonderful experience; could know several medicinal values of these plants."

Said Rohith Rao Vakrala, being a local of Bolarum every year I visit Rashtrapati Nilayam, as I love to see the aesthetic beauty; it is a majestic premise with a landscaped garden, seasonal flowering plants and display of potted plants around the main building. It will be better if the State and the Central governments take a decision to open Rashtrapati Nilayam at week-ends throughout the year. It would be a wonderful step and be a new tourist spot in the city, than just being kept open only for a few days after the President's southern sojourn."

M Sudha, another visitor, said "the flora of the Nilayam attracts me to visit the premises whenever it is open to the public. This year we could see new development that is Rock Garden, which has various spices of cactus,"