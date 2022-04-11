Hyderabad: AICC appoints MP Komatireddy as star campaigner

Hyderabad: State All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed the party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as its star campaigner. The party president Sonia Gandhi approved the appointment of Venkat Reddy to this effect.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, AICC general secretary and the party MP KC Venugopal said that the appointment of Reddy as the star campaigner of the party in Telangana would come into force with immediate effect.

The appointment has thus paved the way for Komatireddy to campaign for the party in the next assembly elections. Komatireddy competed with MP A Revanth Reddy for the post of the TPCC president. However, the party high command chose Revanth Reddy for the post of the TPCC president over Komatireddy.