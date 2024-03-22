Hyderabad: AICC declares 5 more candidates for LS polls

Hyderabad : The AICC on Thursday announced the names of five candidates as part of the 2nd list for Telangana from total of 57 names across the country. The party declared names of Gaddam Vamsi Krishna (Peddapalle-SC), Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Malkajgiri), Danam Nagender (Secunderabad), Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) and Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool-SC) for Lok Sabha.

While three of those whose names have been announced have recently joined from BRS, the two others are kin of the Legislators. Vamsi Krishna is the son of MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy and Mallu Ravi, the former MP from Nagarkurnool is brother of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Ranjith Reddy is the sitting the MP who has dissented from BRS. Sunitha is the former ZP chairperson of RR and is the wife of former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy. She has recently joined the Congress party. Danam Nagender, the sitting MLA from Khairatabad is the latest top leader from BRS to join Congress who has upset the apple cart of former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao.

This will make a total of 9 names from the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies to be cleared by the party officially. The party is carefully considering the other 8 names and likely to be released after a couple of weeks.