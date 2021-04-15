Hyderabad: AICC leader writes to DGP, flays attack on party activist

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday demanded DGP Mahender Reddy to file an SC, ST atrocities case against a police officer and TRS activists, who 'brutally' attacked a dalit student leader and Telangana activist, TPCC general secretary Manavatha Roy during the day in Nagarjuna sagar.

While condemning the attack, Sravan termed it as a shameful act and criticised the police for colluding with the TRS in supporting the party candidate in the bi-election. According to him, Roy was beaten, insulted and abused by the police and pink party's rowdies while he was taking rest at his hotel after finishing a campaign.

Referring to the arrest of Mahendar Yadav, a OU student leader, he wondered why the police were arresting the Congress party cadre before CM KCR's public meeting.

Sravan along with Anil Kumar Yadav, general secretary of the party, Narikela Naresh, a dalit leader, sent a letter to DGP and addressed the media. In the letter, he appealed to Reddy to suspend the police officer involved in the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The AICC leader asked the party cadres not to lose confidence and suggested to them to fight aggressively against the TRS, as senior leader Rahul Gandhi will always support for them.