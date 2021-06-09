Hyderabad: Akula Tharun Raj adds new jewel to his crown

Hyderabad: Shut schools and other educational institutions is not an excuse for the innovative minds. Several students who used their free time skilfully developed various innovative devices to aid people, hence receiving recognition in various fields.

The same goes with M-tech student Akula Tharun Raj (24), who bagged the young scientist award by HUMCEN for his achievements and research projects.

Speaking to The Hans India, Akula Tharun Raj, M-tech student, JNTUH, and founder of the start-up 'Practice Hub' said, " During the lockdown, I have made my nomination for the young scientist at HUMCEN awards 2021 ( the Human-Centered Innovations). Among 600+ nominations, I was selected for this award and received more than 25,20,000 votes for my nomination in the last week of May. I was recognised for my works including millet sorting machine and firefighting swarm drones which helps in rural development and disaster management."

Expressing happiness he further said that his five years of hard work has been fruitful as he received the title of young scientist, He was also awarded the best rural innovator award by the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), India, for inventing the 'The sorting machine' which has applications in food processing. His innovations were showcased at Rural Innovators Start-up, conclave and was published by NIRD in their two books in 2018 and 2019. He also won 70+ National and International technology competitions conducted by prestigious institutes like IITs and NITs across India."

He further said, "My long-term goal is to set up an incubation centre in India, where I want to support students in implementing their innovative ideas by providing mentorship support for their knowledge-based start-ups and bring many young talented minds to the forefront."

During these events/contests, he met some of the brightest minds of India who, inspired him to upskill, particularly in the areas of software programming in robotics and automation and advanced data processing in artificial intelligence. "Having attended several workshops on (R and D), entrepreneurship, IPR, and product development, I have the necessary orientation to pursue research projects in collaboration with other students," added Tharun.