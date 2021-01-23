Hyderabad: All India Crafts Mela at Uppal from today

Hyderabad: After the grand success of All India Crafts Mela which was recently held at Shilparamam, Medhapur, a similar mela is going to be organised at Mini Shilparamam, Uppal, from January 23 to 31.

Appreciating the success of the recently held All India Crafts Mela at Shilparamam, Madhapur, Minister for Prohibition and Excise and Tourism V Srinivas Goud who was the Chief Guest on the concluding day of Sankranthi Sandadi on January 15 had announced that similar Shilparamams would be taken up in all the districts of Telangana to promote, propagate, preserve and conserve the rich culture, customs and traditions of our country.

On the occasion, he instructed the officials to plan a Crafts Mela at mini Shilparamam, Uppal, from January 23 to 31. It would be held from 12 noon to 8 pm.

There would be around 60 stalls representing the original artisans of handlooms and handicrafts. Cultural programmes would be conducted in the evening daily.