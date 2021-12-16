Hyderabad: All India Crafts Mela begins at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The 27 th All India Crafts Mela was inaugurated at Shilparamam, Madhapur by Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday. A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across Telangana are displayed for sale at the exhibition.

Development Commissioner Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles and National Jute Board had sponsored the national awards, Sant Kabir and Shilpa guru award stalls in this Mela. The State government is promoting handloom craftsmen and would encourage more exhibitions to sell their products in different places in the coming days, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.