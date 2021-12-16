  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Crafts Mela begins at Shilparamam

All India Crafts Mela begins at Shilparamam
x

All India Crafts Mela begins at Shilparamam

Highlights

The 27 th All India Crafts Mela was inaugurated at Shilparamam, Madhapur by Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The 27 th All India Crafts Mela was inaugurated at Shilparamam, Madhapur by Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday. A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across Telangana are displayed for sale at the exhibition.

Development Commissioner Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles and National Jute Board had sponsored the national awards, Sant Kabir and Shilpa guru award stalls in this Mela. The State government is promoting handloom craftsmen and would encourage more exhibitions to sell their products in different places in the coming days, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X