Hyderabad: Amber Lake turns into garbage dump

Hyderabad: Upset over official apathy towards the Amber Lake in Nizampet and also due to confusion whether it falls in GHMC limits or in Nizampet civic body, vexed locals took up the issue on Twitter. They raised their voice against negligence of the water body which is covered with hyacinth. Trash is dumped in it and sewage flows into the lake.

The locals point out that the lake's surrounding, once home to birds of various species, is infested with mosquitoes, pigs and stray dogs. Earlier, it was spread over 200 acres, but half of the lake has been encroached. The surroundings have been turned into a garbage dump. As sewage is discharged into the water body due to which its colour has changed into green.

Said B Srinivas, a resident of Nizampet," Why are the citizens in this area are being neglected by the State government and left to the mercy of God? As Nizampet is located in the catchment area of the Amber Lake, sewage from households is let into the lake, as there is no basic sewage system. The complete lake has turned into a cesspool due to negligence of the concerned officials. It has become a threat to the locals." He remarked.

Another concern is that local butchers near the lake are processing meat and dumping waste in it. Due to this foul smell is emanating.

Said Sai Teja, another local, "we cannot even open doors in the evening, as an unbearable foul smell emanates from the lake. It is hard for the locals to reside here. The main problem of the water body not developing is that we don't know whom to complain. If we complain to GHMC officials they tell us that the lake does not fall under their jurisdiction. The same reply is given by the Nizampet Municipal staff.