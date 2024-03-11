Live
- Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule on her 127th death anniversary
- Time has come to prove strength of Nari Shakti: DK Aruna
- TSRTC MD asks employees to work with renewed enthusiasm
- To break ice, CM holds pow-wow with govt staff, teachers, unions
- TS stands at crossroads in NEP implementation
- Salman Khan gift to Anant Ambani and his fiancé goes viral
- Telangana: Kavitha scraps Bharat Jagruthi
- Vintage car rally showcases Hyderabad's rich heritage
- APTA distributes Rs 5.6 lakh scholarships
- 20L Indiramma houses for beneficiaries: Ponguleti
Just In
Hyderabad: Amit Shah to visit city tomorrow
- To address VijajaySankalpa Sabha at LB stadium
- Party booth committee presidents and leaders above them will attend the meeting
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting on Sunday with the party's senior leaders ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with the presidents of booth committees.
BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy said that Shah will be arriving in the city on March 12. At 11 am on the day of his arrival, he will pay a visit to Bhagya Lakshmi temple and offer puja.
He will hold a meeting with the social media warriors at a convention centre at 12.30 PM and will address the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha with the leaders heading the polling booths and the party leaders in the ranks above them. Apart from Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna, BJP national general secretaries Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, national executive members AP Hithender Reddy, Eatala Rajender Reddy, BJP MLAs and MLCs will take part in Shah's meeting.