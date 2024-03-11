Hyderabad: Amit Shah to visit city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting on Sunday with the party's senior leaders ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with the presidents of booth committees.

BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy said that Shah will be arriving in the city on March 12. At 11 am on the day of his arrival, he will pay a visit to Bhagya Lakshmi temple and offer puja.

He will hold a meeting with the social media warriors at a convention centre at 12.30 PM and will address the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha with the leaders heading the polling booths and the party leaders in the ranks above them. Apart from Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna, BJP national general secretaries Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, national executive members AP Hithender Reddy, Eatala Rajender Reddy, BJP MLAs and MLCs will take part in Shah's meeting.