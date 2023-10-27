Hyderabad: Amith Shah meet in Suryapet today

Hyderabad : The state BJP is in a state of confusion. The party rank and file are way behind their rivals in terms of campaign for the Assembly polls. There has been an undue delay in announcing the names of candidates. Some leaders like Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, despite being holding an important position, have left the party.

Amidst this scenario, the proposed Praja Garjana to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Suryapet on Friday assumes importance. Shah, who would review the passing-out parade of the 75th (Regular Recruits) batch of the IPS probationers to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Friday, would take stock of the situation within the party and will hold a meeting with leaders.

Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader said that the woes of the BJP began with some lateral entries, like Rajagopal Reddy who had joined the party, insisting the party command on the arrest of BRS MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam or else it would send a wrong message that the BJP was protecting some and punishing others. Reddy had suggested that if she was arrested the winning chances of the BJP would increase. But the central leadership told that they cannot mix the working of the government and the party.

The question that is being asked in the party circles is who is the next to quit. The name of national vice president D K Aruna was also making rounds but she vehemently denied any such move. A few more leaders of the party who have organised meetings with dissidents including Vijayashanti were now under the scanner, the sources added. It was against this backdrop and ahead of the announcement of party's second list of the candidates, Shah would be meeting the party senior leaders here on Friday.