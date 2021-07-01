Hyderabad: An educationist par excellence U Gregory Reddy no more

Hyderabad: St Joseph's Education Society founder secretary U Gregory Reddy breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 88 years old and was undergoing treatment in the hospital for some time.

Gregory Reddy was one of the most prominent educationists in Hyderabad since the 1970s. He was known for helping students from under-privileged backgrounds. Reddy hails from an agricultural family and with sheer hard work, passion, and perseverance; he went on to become an education entrepreneur from being a teacher.

He was maternal uncle to Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

Gregory Reddy started St Anthony's High School in Himayatnagar, in 1971 which still holds a strong reputation for churning out many talents. With relentless efforts, he established several educational institutions, giving employment to more than 800 teachers.

All his students, alumni across the globe, teachers, and other working staff mourn his death and remember the values he imparted all through his life. His absence will leave a void forever.

His mortal remains will be kept for viewing and paying last respects from 11 am to 2 pm at St Joseph's Public School, King Koti.