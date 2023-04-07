Hyderabad: 'Anees-ul-Ghurba' set to sport new look; CM KCR may open on Eid

Hyderabad: This Eid may bring a faithful gift for the inmates of Anees-ul-Ghurba, an orphanage, as the new complex of the orphanage is nearing completion and Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to inaugurate the same this Eid-ul-Fitr. The reconstruction works of the Anees-ul-Ghurba, oldest orphanage in the city began in 2017.

This orphanage will host and educate over 600 destitute children of any age. Established by a philanthropist Mir Khaja Badruddin Chishti in 1921, Anees-ul-Ghurba was under the control of the ecclesiastical department in the Asaf Jahi dynasty, until it was put under the control of the Endowment Department. Later, in 2009 a GO was issued transferring its possession to Wakf Board. The Wakf Board demolished the dilapidated orphanage to make way for a new building, after the government, in 2017, sanctioned Rs 20 crore and an adjacent piece of government land, to construct a new building.

The Old building constructed during the time of Nizam was in a 350 sq yd of space. After the formation of Telangana, as part of development and was cited as the ambitious project for minority welfare by the state government, the Wakf Board decided to come up with a bigger complex on an entire land of 4,500 sq yd.

Recently, Advisor Minority Welfare, Government of Telangana, A K Khan along with Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Mohammed Masiullah Khan, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Director Minority Welfare Department B Shafiullah, Syed Khwaja Moinuddin and other officials reviewed the construction work.

Masiullah Khan informed that the construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba, by the State Government through the Wakf Board, is nearer to completion and steps are being taken to inaugurate it soon, likely this Eid-ul-Fitr.

The building located in the heart of the city will be used for the education and development of orphan, poor and deserving children of the community. To expedite the work, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and other members asked officials to complete the remaining works. Opening ceremony will be held soon. AK Khan said that a hostel and school will be established in this building.

The construction work is in the final stage, and the last phase of work includes dyeing and other works. It is said that during the visit, the officials inspected the ongoing works in detail and got information about their quality.

The committee had earlier announced that the construction of the Anees-ul-Ghurba complex consisting seven floors will be completed at one go, and only after the completion, the allocation of the space to the departments concerned would be made.