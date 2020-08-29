Hyderabad: Anti-mosquito drive fails to sting: People

Hyderabad: Despite tall claims of massive campaign being undertaken to contain the mosquito in the city, there is no respite for citizens, especially those residing close to water bodies, from the stinging bites giving them sleepless nights. Following the recent rains, the residential areas are again witnessing a significant rise in mosquito population.



"The claim by the officials of entomology wing that all out anti-mosquito measures such as fogging, spraying and anti-larvae campaigns are being carried out relentlessly, has fallen flat as the mosquito menace continue to give sleepless nights to the citizens," said Mohammed Shoeb, a resident of Kokapet, Husaini Alam.

"With monsoon hitting the city, the entomology wing launched its anti-mosquito activities by reinstating its staff which was deployed to conduct sanitation drives to check the spread of coronavirus. But, the situation remains unchanged as all these measures failed to provide any respite from the mosquito menace," rued Vinay, a resident of Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Shivrampally.

"The anti-larvae activities are being held as usual. The wing is more adequately equipped with latest tools and technologies. There could be complaints of mosquito shoot-up, it is all due to recent rains. Water getting stagnated due to intermittent rains becomes a perfect place for mosquito breeding. Once the stagnated water is cleared, which may take a few days, we will be able to overcome the issue of mosquito menace," informed N Srinivas, senior entomologist, south zone.

"The GHMC has identified 38 vulnerable localities in Charminar Zone. This zone has been divided into 36 divisions and 23 units to address the mosquito menace in a more comprehensive way. There are 437 members disbanded into several teams in south zone to tackle the issue," said other official.











