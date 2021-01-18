Hyderabad: Anti-rabies immunisation programme kicks off

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Animal Welfare Board (TDSWB) and N S Ahluwalia Animal Sanctuary (NSAAS), a city-based NGO, commenced the National Animal Welfare Fortnight celebrations on Sunday. The superintendent of Super Specialty Veterinary Hospital, Dr Praveen Kumar, inaugurated the mass anti-rabies vaccination programme organised by NSAAS with the support of senior volunteer Avinash.

Addressing the mass vaccination programme, Dr Praveen said administering anti rabies vaccination to the pets, street dogs and cats will help to prevent the spread of deadly rabies disease.

G Ashok, Vice President NSAAS thanked the State Veterinary Department and the TDSWB for supporting the NGO's special drive to vaccinate the dogs and cats.

He said that the NGO supported feeding to the hungry animals in the Covid-19 lockdown and conducted mass anti-rabies vaccination drive on the world rabies day. The NGO would continue the social service activities in coordination with TDSWB and the Animal Husbandry Department to save the mute beings.

Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board of India, New Delhi issued a circular to all the State Animal Welfare Boards and recognised NGOs to celebrate Animal Welfare Fortnight in letter and spirit.

Following this, the TDSWB directed all District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals agencies to take up welfare activities and awareness programmes to safeguard the mute animals and their habitats.

Avinash, the programme coordinator said that the Mass Anti Rabies Drive would continue till January 31 and requested the pet owners to avail the opportunity which was free of cost.

He also expressed the possibility of expanding the special drives to other government veterinary hospitals also. The veterinary staff and a team of volunteers participated in the special drive.