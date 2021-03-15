Hyderabad: Appreciable fall in day temperatures

Hyderabad Weather: There was an appreciable fall in day temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, while there was no large change in most parts, the IMD bulletin said.

The temperatures were below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts and normal in others. The highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak.

The other day temperatures in the State were: Nalgonda 38, Bhadrachalam& Mahbubnagar 37 each, Khammam 36.2, Adilabad 35.3, Nizamabad 34.7, Ramagundam 34.6, Hanamkonda 34, Dundigal 33.9, Hyderabad 33.8, Hakimpet 33.3.

According to the forecast, the day temperatures in Hyderabad from march 15 to 20 would be 35, 35, 36, 36, 36 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, with the outlook of partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening for the first four days, while partly cloudy sky would prevail on march 19 and 20. The corresponding night temperatures would be 19, 19, 20, 20, 20 and 20 respectively.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures across the State during the last 24 hours registered an appreciable fall by -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts, while there was no large change in most areas. They were normal in some parts and appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The minimum temperatures in Telangana were: Adilabad 17.2 deg C, Ramagundam 17.6, Medak 17.8, Hyderabad 18.6, Nizamabad 18.7, Hanamkonda 19, Dundigal 19.6, Hakimpet 20.1, Bhadrachalam 20.2,Khammam 21.4, Mahbubnagar 21.5 and Nalgonda 22.4.