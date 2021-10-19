  • Menu
Hyderabad: Appreciable rise in day temperatures

Partly cloudy sky with haze forecast for City

Hyderabad: With the Southwest Monsoon partially withdrawing from Telangana, the maximum temperatures are steadily rising at some places. There was an appreciable rise in the temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius at one or two places in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, according to the Met department bulletin.

It said the maximum temperatures were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius at one or two places in the State. They were also below normal at one or two places by -1.6 to -3 deg C and appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg C.

The day temperatures in Hyderabad from October 19 to 24 show the figures ranging from 31 to 32 degrees Celsius. They are 31, 31, 31,32, 32 and 31 degrees C respectively. During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday the maximum temperature stood at 31.6 deg C, with 60 per cent as the relative humidity.,

The forecast in city said there would be partly cloudy sky with haze for three days from October 19. From October 22 to 24 the sky will be partly cloudy.

