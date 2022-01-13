Hyderabad: Apprentice trainee posts in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hyderabad: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Hyderabad, has invited applications from qualified candidates for filling 150 apprentice trainee posts in its avionics divisions. Vacancies are : technician (diploma) apprentice trainees 80, graduate apprentice trainees 70. Diploma trainees are required in electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, mechanical, civil, computer science engineering, aeronautical engineering, commercial and computer processing.

The qualification include pass in engineering diploma in the subject concerned. Those who have passed in 2019, 2020, and 2021 alone are eligible. A monthly stipend is Rs 8,000 is to be paid.

Graduate apprentice trainees are needed in electronics and communications, electrical and electronics, mechanical, civil, computer science engineering, aeronautical engineering, commercial and computer practicing. The qualification include pass in BE/ BTech in relevant subject. Those who have passed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alone are eligible. A monthly stipend of Rs 9,000 is to be paid.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit marks and reservations. Online applications should be sent by January 19 to website: https://hal-india.co.in