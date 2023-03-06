Hyderabad: Army College of Dental Sciences organises Endo-Marathon

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Cons-Endo Day and to educate the public about Endodontics, Conservative dentistry, restorative dentistry, and oral health, an "Endo-Marathon" event at Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad, was organised on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by Brigadier K Somashankar, SM, Chairman, ACDS, and Officiating GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. The department's faculty and residents performed 202 single-visit root canal treatments on 55 patients in one day in its "one of a kind" programme.

This was done to provide quality care to all patients from all walks of life and all age groups, from young to old. This remarkable feat was achieved by the teamwork of 14 doctors with assistance from junior postgraduate students, interns, undergraduate students and non-teaching staff, said a senior officer, Defence vwing, Hyderabad.