Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally from July 3

Hyderabad: An Army Recruitment Rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from July 3 to September 10 for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tech, AgniveerAdm Assistant/ SKT (AOC wards only).



According to army officials, outstanding sportsmen (open category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium at 6 am on June 30 for a sports trial. Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in football, basketball, handball, swimming, diving and water polo, wrestling and athletics including track and field events, kabaddi, cricket and weightlifting can participate along with their certificates of representing a State or country in national or international competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening. The qualifying age limit is 17 ½ to 21 years.

For details candidates can visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. All candidates appearing for the rally should be fully vaccinated for Covid. The rally can be cancelled/postponed any time without giving any reason, said a senior Defence wing officer.