Hyderabad: Art Yagnam Project at HRD Institute

Hyderabad: B P Acharya, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute, and B V Papa Rao, founder and trustee of Kakatiya Heritage Trust and former Advisor to Government, inaugurated via virtual mode a multi-layered 'Art Yagnam Project' at the HRD Institute.

The objective is not only to send a message about wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, and following hygiene protocol but also to pay tributes to the victims of Covid 19 pandemic.

Manohar Chiluveru, an eminent artist, will churn out a wide variety of art works which will be used to mobilise funds in order to give a big boost to the not-for-profit art initiatives of the NGOs, across the country. Artists from Italy, Canada, UK, and various cities of India participated in the event.

B P Acharya observed that Manohar uses the medium of art mainly for creating wider awareness about the problems of a common man rather than pursuing art merely for the sake of art. His initiatives will go a long way in equipping people with the right set of values and thereby empowering them to contribute their best efforts to the development trajectory of Telangana State.

"Sri Manohar is all set to replicate the walls of the Institute with the Pochampalli designs of the local handloom weavers, which are unique to Telangana State," he stated.

B V Papa Rao said that Manohar, through his achievements in the domain of art, has not only brought laurels to Telangana State but also put it on the world map of art.

On this occasion, Acharya unveiled the sculptures made by Manohar Chiluveru on the campus. Lina Vincent, a reputed art curator, who joined from Goa, introduced the Art Yagnam Project. Srinivas Madhav, a senior faculty, conducted proceedings of the inaugural function and D Manohar, GM (Facilities) at HRDI, proposed a vote of thanks.