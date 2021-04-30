Hyderabad: Artist Maidam Chandra Shekhar no more

Hyderabad: Popular artist Maidam Chandra Shekhar breathed his last at Mother Theresa Rehabilitation Center on Thursday.Popularly known as Artist Chandra, he is popularly known for his satiric political and social cartoons. Chandra Shekhar was born on August 28, 1946 in Warangal.

His children including two sons and one daughter have settled abroad and he is survived by wife Tulluri Vijaya Bhargavi.

Chandra is a specialist in celebrity sketches. He has drawn sketches of many Telugu, national and international celebrities. In addition to this, he has drawn thousands of paintings on nature, folk, spiritual, revolutionary, mythological and modern ideologies.

He has served in Ambedkar Open University as the principal artist. His cover paintings on the novels and books were major attractions. During the year 1970 to 2010, thousands of books have come which had pictures of Chandra. He has a unique style that artistically depicts the mental world and physical beauty of men and women.

Chandra has rendered his services even in the film industry. He has also acted in the film Rangula Kala, Maa Bhumi, ChillaraDevullu, a film of DasarathiRangacharyulu. He was closely associated with Dasharathi Krishnamacharya, PallaDurgayya, and Kaloji.