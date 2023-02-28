Hyderabad: Asad's close relative noted orthopedic specialist Dr Mazhar ends life

Hyderabad: MP Asaduddin Owaisi's close relative committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself with his licensed weapon at his residence in Banjara Hills on Monday.

A noted orthopedic specialist Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan (60), who works at Owaisi Hospital, was the father-in-law of Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter and also a cousin of Zahid Ali Khan, editor-in-chief Siasat daily.

According to West Zone DCP Joel Davis, the incident came to light in the afternoon when Dr Mazharuddin failed to respond to phone calls from hospital or other contacts.

With no response on repeated calls and anxious some of his associates alerted maids at the house who checked the room and found him lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to Apollo Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"It appears to be a case of suicide. He had a weapon (.32 pistol) with him. The weapon is seized. Further investigation is on," said Davis.

He said, ''The clues team collected evidence at the crime scene and found that only one round was fired. There are property disputes between the family members of the deceased; there is also a case of domestic violence against him.''

On receiving information, the Banjara Hills police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered. Senior police officials visited the house.