Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi lays stone for minority junior college & boys hostel

Hyderabad: Following the initiative of the Minority Residential School Society, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin laid the foundation stone for a junior college and boys hostel in Kulsumpura area of Karwan on Friday. Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation sanctioned Rs 8.75 crore for the construction.

According to Karwan MLA, a request was made to the Education department and the District Collector for a college in Kulsumpura as there was a need for a government campus in the locality. "To provide quality education to the minority students, the party made a request for a residential college, to which the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation sanctioned Rs 8.75 crore for construction of junior college with both English and Urdu mediums along with a hostel building for minorities at Jamia Masjid in Kulsumpura," said Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

On this occasion, the MLA said, "The concerned department sanctioned Rs 4.25 crore for the junior college and Rs 4.5 crore for the hostel. The location was identified near the Jamia Masjid and approved by the department for the allotment of land for minority campus," added the MLA. With the personal interest of the Minority Welfare Department Director, the Telangana State Wakf Board has allotted Wakf lands for the construction of a minority residential campus.

Asad Owaisi also inaugurated developmental activities in Karwan constituency that includes construction of a new library building and Urdu Ghar-Shaadi Khana at Old Golconda with a sanctioned amount of Rs 60 lakh, restoration of historic Katora Houz in the vicinity of Golconda Fort and construction of box-type drains at House outlet was also sanctioned with the cost of Rs 1.7 crore.

After being neglected for years, the repair and renovation of RMO building at Golconda Area Hospital will also take up along with construction of Tibbi block worth Rs 1.32 crore.