Hyderabad: Atrocities changing perceptions of people towards KCR

Hyderabad: "Memu police ki complaint chesamu. Choodham, choodham antunnaru. Kani emi cheyyatla" (We have complained to the police. But, they are saying let's see, but are not taking any action), this is the reaction of a Class 3 student Niharika from Bhoja Thanda.

Sounds interesting and explains how much agony she has been suffering at that age. Narrating how her father was hit by stones thrown at him by some shady characters (not from her place) left him with a bleeding injury, she told The Hans India that she had gone with her father who had taken goats for grazing. But, the goons camping in a shed erected there came rushing towards them and threw stones. Her father was taken to a hospital and later a police complaint was lodged. But, the police did nothing, she said.

She is not alone. There are several of her age with impressionable minds, who view and find fault with the government for not doing anything to protect them and their lands.

Take, for example, Prasanna Lakshmi, another school student of Class 3 accompanied her mother went to attend the BJP organised Girijana Bharosa Yatra held on Sunday evening at Gurrambodu Tanda pointed out, "Maa Bhumulu Kabja Chesukunnaru" (Our lands were grabbed). When asked who did it, she is quick to say "Reddys -- one of them is a local TRS MLA and another leader is from Congress," she said. Dikshita and Krishna two more school students from the nearby Tanda said that people in their tanda say that KCR was not taking action against such leaders.

This indicates how the youngsters are developing their perception about the administration, the police, the local leaders and political parties.



Bhuri, a woman from Tummala Tanda, who owns two acres of land, alleged that the local MLA had encroached and erected a fence on her land. When asked whether she had met the MLA, with tear-filled eyes she said, "he sent rowdies to beat us."

Chinna, another farmer from the Tummala Tanda also made similar allegations.

A young man, who does not want to give his name, pointed out that his father from Bhoja Tanda was cultivating Kandulu. The family had 18 acres of land. But, the standing crops were flattened using tractors by the goons. He also alleged that the local Circle Inspector of Huzurnagar was personally present at the time of erecting an iron shed in Survey Number 540.

There are allegations of forest lands encroached upon by the land grabbers. One Harinayak had come out of the police station with his legs broken and still limping allegedly due to the third degree treatment inflicted by the police. Over 40 persons were taken to custody in Huzurnagar.

Further, the land-grabbers had dismantled 14 borewells and a temple at "proudly standing neem tree".

Chipiri Gopi claims that his father had lost three acres along with others who are cultivating land for the last 70 years.

Incidentally, the BJP has been trying to bring all such people together. It has been organising Girijana Bharosa yatras. Earlier, such people were with the Congress and later during the agitation for separate Telangana had supported the TRS. They still call the Chief Minister as 'Kaka'.