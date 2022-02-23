Hyderabad: Auto drivers threaten stir over 'illegal' seizures

Hyderabad: The Telangana Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has said autos registered within the GHMC areas have a right to ply in all GHMC areas covering some parts of Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts. However, the traffic police were unable to understand the difference between outside registered autos and GHMC-registered autos and started seizing autos in twin cities despite having valid permits to ply in the city.

"The conditions are clearly written on the permit of the vehicle that the auto can ply up to 60 km from the residence of the auto owner and the 'pucca' permit issuing authority," said TADJAC convener Md Amanullah Khan. He alleged that the traffic police were seizing autos registered outside the city along with those registered in the GHMC areas covering some parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. He complained that an auto was seized on Monday at City College as an outside auto not having permit. The inspector who issued vehicle check report did not have time to verify the valid auto permit up to April 17, 2026 to ply the vehicle under the GHMC limits.

Khan demanded release of such vehicles and withdrawal of cases of those having valid permits to ply within the GHMC areas covering some parts of neighbouring districts and not to harass drivers unnecessarily in future. Otherwise, auto drivers will be forced to launch an agitation immediately, he warned.