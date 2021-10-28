Hyderabad: Automatic speed guns on city outskirts leave motorists fuming

Hyderabad: The automatic speed guns installed on Outer Ring Roads (ORRs) and highways on city outskirts are irking the motorists as they complain that the speed limit of 60 kmph (kilometres per hour) on highways and 40 kmph on service roads connecting to ORRs are unjustified because the vehicles move fast on these stretches as the traffic movement is very quick on these roads.

Vijay Reddy, a software engineer, said, "The Hyderabad Traffic Police had to face a lot of criticism when they installed these speed guns on Tank Bund road, at KBR Park and on Suchitra Road and had to pull them out. Now, it's high time the Cyberabad and Rachakonda traffic police either enhance the speed limits or remove the speed guns."

He further added that whenever a motorist drives through these stretches in Cyberabad and Rachakonda jurisdiction, the driver was bound to drive at good speed because the roads are broad and empty and naturally the speed increases. "However, if one intends to be off the radar of speed guns deployed on the roadside, then the driver has to slow down suddenly. And such a thing would lead to accident if the driver of the vehicle coming behind might not notice and slow down, and would eventually dash the vehicle in the front," he said.

Sai Kumar, a private employee and a resident of Bhongir, said, "The purpose of speed guns installed on roadside is to monitor the speed of the fast-moving vehicle. But, the speed limits are not set properly as per the standards of the roads. Whenever I visit my hometown in Bhongir, I have to slow down at two places where the speed guns are installed. By not setting up the speed limit as per the roads, the traffic police is earning hugely by penalising the violators and such a law should be changed for the sake of citizens."

An officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "The speed limits are set according to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport in 2018, wherein it was stated that the vehicles of M1 category passenger vehicles like cars should have a speed limit of 70 kmph and 60 kmph for motorcycles and 50 kmph for autos."

He added "These speed limits are set up on ORR roads and highways, because on these roads only a lot of accidents are reported due to over speeding. If the police department does not set the speed limits, then the motorists will drive at over speeds thus posing danger to themselves and to other motorists who are driving at the prescribed speed limit."