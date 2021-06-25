Hyderabad automen throw physical distancing norm to the wind

Hyderabad: Lack of proper unlock guidelines enforced by the State government has resulted in all sectors neglecting the Covid norms. Autorickshaw drivers in the cityare giving social distancing norms a go-by.

Almost all autos are found not following the necessary social distancing norms of travelling with 2-3 passengers, more particularly in share-autos. A few are not sanitising the vehicles after each ride.

Said T Anil, a private school teacher of Bowenpally: "Despite a fear of the virus spreading, the share autos are seen carrying more than four-five passengers at a time. Also, many times, while travelling I have requested auto drivers to wear masks and only to take two passengers at a time. I have seen auto drivers waiting till their autos get full quota of passengers."

B Akash Kumar of Tarnaka observed that the auto-rickshaws are plying in the City without complying with Covid precautions--like no social distancing among passengers. "Amidst the possible third-wave warning and the State government's decision to re-open educational institutions from July 1, many students travel in autos, it is high time the government issues an order that not more than two passengers travel in an auto and also proper travelling guidelines".

Mohammad Asif, general secretary, Telangana Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union maintained that "the lockdowns have drastically affected the livelihood of auto drivers. As still people are not opting to travel in autos and also a driver's income has reduced, they are forced to carry more passengers unable to bear the rising expenses.

He stated that many drivers were sanitising their vehicles only twice a day. "We have many times requested the State government to announce some relief and assistance to drivers as the pandemic has affected them," Asif added.