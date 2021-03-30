Hyderabad: Bade Ghulam Ali's tomb gets facelift

Moghalpura: Ahead of the death anniversary of Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb, authorities have taken up restoration work of his tomb/grave at Daira-e-Mir Momin in Sultan Shahi here. In order to pay rich tributes to the renowned vocalist, the restoration work of his tomb and replacement of signages on the main street in Basheerbagh – named as Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Marg in his honour – has been taken up by the officials.



Khan, popularly known as Bade Saheb, whose pen name was Sabrang, was one of the greatest classical vocalists of the country. Belonging to a Pashtun family of musical heritage, he was trained in and belongs to the Patiala Gharana (vocal school) of Punjab. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1962. He died in Basheerbagh Palace in Hyderabad on April 23, 1968 after a prolonged illness in the last few years of life.

Gross neglect and lack of maintenance over years his grave/tomb near Charminar has turned into a crumbling eyesore. Some portions of the tomb are dilapidated.

Thanks to Arvind Kumar, the principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development, the Metropolitan Commissioner has taken up the restoration work. Kumar told The Hans India: "On the occasion of his death anniversary, we are restoring the grave/tomb of Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Bhan Saheb, the greatest classical exponent of Patiala Gharana. It was lying in a neglected state. In order to honour the greatest classical singer the sub-continent has ever produced, the restoration work has been taken up."

Kumar informed that they are replacing all signages on the main street in Basheerbagh, in his honour. Director Harisadhan Dasgupta made a documentary film on Khan in 1968, titled Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb. In 2017, the Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Yādgār Sabha was founded by his disciple Malti Gilani. It helps keep his music and memory alive even today.

His great-grandson Fazle Ali Khan said: "Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan works reflect the rich culture and music which was patronised by nobles, including Paigah as well as the Nizams, which is now slowly disappearing." Khan, in a requesting way, says the Telangana government should rejuvenate the rich history and traditions to encourage youth in traditional music.