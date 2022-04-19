Hyderabad: Bahadurpura flyover to be thrown open today

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura flyover will be thrown open to the public on April 19 by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to the GHMC officials, the construction of multi-level flyover and grade separators at the Bahadurpura junction has been done under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 69 crore, is 690 meters long. It will have six lanes and would help in minimising travel time, provide traffic-free junctions at Bahadarpura and will help ease traffic in the area.

The officials said the flyover has been designed keeping in view traffic for the next 20 years. It will bring much-needed relief to commuters moving in different directions via the busy Bahadurpura junction. People visiting the Nehru Zoological Park will also benefit.

A new technology has been adopted to construct the flyover. The technology for the substructure has been used for the first time in the country. "Precast and post-tensioned technology is adopted in major elements of substructure and superstructure by casting in yards and erecting them at the site. RCC pre-cast technology is used in minor elements of structure, like crash barriers, friction slabs and slab panels," said officials.

The technology has reduced the risk factor of accidents by mechanisation to a large extent and considerable reduction in manpower.