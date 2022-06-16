Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists to protest today

Hyderabad: Taking exception to violence in the guise of protest in the aftermath of comments of Nupur Sharma, the Bajrang Dal activists will protest in all district headquarters on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office, VHP Telangana president M Rama Raju and Bajrang Dal chief Shivaramulu called upon Hindu youth to join the protest in large numbers.

The leaders said the Ramnavami processions were attacked by radical Islamic jihadists at more than 100 places. "On the pretext of or under the ploy of one thing or the other, fatal aggressions, stone pelting, burning and looting of Hindu houses and business establishments have been happening ad infinitum. National assets are being targeted and destroyed. The Hindu society is outraged at these attacks," said Raju.

He said the recent unrest in the guise of protest against Nupur Sharma's comments was also on the same lines, with the jihadis gathering and damaging Hindu houses, business and public establishments.

Shivaramulu said, "We feel Nupur Sharma has not made comments of her own but repeated what many senior Islamic scholars have been saying since long. As a repercussion, the party has expelled her and many complaints have been booked against her. Now it's a legal matter; the Constitution is quite capable of taking care of such situations."

"Still when we see ransacking of Hindu houses and temples in the name of protests, we feel it's a pre-planned attack to play the victim card on one hand and a direct attack to kill and destroy Hindus and livelihoods on the other. It is paving the way for establishing Islamic domination in the country." VHP secretary Bandari Ramesh was present.