Hyderabad: ‘Bajrangbali’ defeated BJP which deceived Lord Rama’
- TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expresses his delight at the defeat of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls
- Claims the election result is a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while asserting that the BJP has no place in South India, as evident from the rejection by the people
Hyderabad: TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy expressed his delight at the defeat of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He said Bajrangbalidefeated the BJP which deceived Lord Rama.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with other senior leaders on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said that the Karnataka Assembly elections results were a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the results were a testament to the strength of thousands supporting the Congress. He asserted that the BJP has no place in South India, as evident from the rejection by the people.
Responding to a tweet by IT Minister KT Rama Rao claiming that Karnataka’s results would not have an impact on Telangana Assembly elections, he likened it to the remarks of a terminal cancer patient. He said there was no big difference between BJP and BRS. He reiterated that Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao supported PM Modi on multiple occasions. He said KCR never campaigned to defeat BJP in Karnataka elections. “Why didn’t KCR, who held meetings in Maharashtra, held a meeting in Karnataka?” he asked.
Revanth Reddy said that just like Karnataka, Telangana also has a 40 per cent commission government. “Modi and KCR have a different name but their policies are the same,” he said, adding that CM KCR himself accused BRS MLAs of taking 30 per cent bribe from Dalits. He said that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) worth Rs1 lakh crore was for Rs7,388 crore.
Meanwhile, AICC InchargeManikraoThakre noted that the BRS party supported JDS leader Kumaraswamy in Karnataka to defeat the Congress party. He expressed confidence in the Congress coming to power in Telangana.
Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Karnataka election results would have an impact on Telangana and predicted that Congress would come to power in the state. He compared the results in Karnataka to a cheeky response by the people towards the BJP and drew parallels between inefficiency and corruption in both states.