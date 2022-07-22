Hyderabad: Balanagar FOB to be thrown open today

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Foot Over Bridge (FOB) will be thrown open to the public on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) constructed the FOB at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore for the benefit of pedestrians and to avoid accidents. GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will be inaugurating the FOB.

So far, the GHMC has successfully constructed seven FOBs' under its limits at a cost of Rs 23.10 crore. "A foot over the bridge of 21.6 meters long, 2.40 meters wide, three meters walkway, two elevators and lift facility has been constructed at Balanagar," said the GHMC official.

This FOB is set to provide a great relief to students and pedestrians at Ferozeguda, Fateh Nagar, Air India Training Staff, and local people travelling to the railway station. Over 5,000 people will use this bridge every day.