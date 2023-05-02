Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam on June 20

Hyderabad: The famous Sri Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam in the city will be held on June 20. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a review meeting on the temple’s development on Monday in his chambers at the new Secretariat. The minister stated that since the formation of Telangana State, the BalkampetYellamma temple has been developed on a large scale, attracting devotees from not only the city but also other States who come to pay their respects to the goddess.

To ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, the minister said that all necessary precautions have been taken. Previously, the AmmavariKalyanam ceremony was performed inside the temple, causing inconvenience to devotees. However, after the formation of Telangana State, a huge shed was built in front of the temple in Balkampet, allowing the Kalyanam to be performed under the shed in a grand manner amidst the presence of thousands of devotees.

The minister added that the government is making all arrangements in coordination with all departments to ensure a grand AmmavariKalyanam this year as well. The shops constructed near the temple for those running petty businesses in the area will be opened on May 4 and will be allotted free of cost to eligible individuals without rent. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Balkampet Temple Committee members will be sworn in at the temple at 10:30 am on Tuesday.