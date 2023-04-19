Hyderabad: Bandi questions allotment of forest land meant for unemployed for construction of idgah

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday dashed off a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao questioning the construction of an idgah in Nirmal district in gross violation of rules.

He said a land parcel admeasuring 3.373 hectares of forest land in survey nos. 543, 544 and 969 at Chincholi village of Nirmal district was allotted to the State government in June 2022 by the Union Ministry of Environment. It was allocated for a vocational training and skill upgradation centre.

However, the land has now been allotted for an idgah, "For your selfish political gain as against the rules not to allocate lands meant for public purpose for places of worship. The same has been pronounced in several court judgments, including the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

But in utter disregard to the purpose of the allotment by the ministry and de-notification of the forest land by the Centre and the judgments, Bandi said, the allocation was tantamount to contempt of court. "The BJP strongly condemns the government allocation of land meant for public purpose to idgah for selfish political mileage", he rued.

Besides, he described as "unfortunate" Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Mahmood Ali going to Chincholi to launch the idgah construction on forest land, He demanded revocation of the allocation of forest land.

Bandi criticized the construction of idgah close to Hindu temples as it may create disturbances among people of two communities."It is height of your selfish politics that you have chosen to promote a particular religion for the sake of votes even at the cost of the future of the unemployed. The BJP strongly condemns your selfish politics. "It is reprehensible that even bureaucrats who are supposed to act according to rules have chosen to remain silent," he criticised.

He warned that If the government goes ahead with its move, we would be constrained to move the court, besides taking up a large-scale agitation by mobilising public support.