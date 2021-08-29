Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay launches 'Sangrama Yatra'

Hyderabad: It was a rare scene in the Old City. The lanes and by-lanes near Charminar saw a large number of BJP activists as party state president Bandi Sanjay launched his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' on Saturday.

Sanjay performed prayers at the historic Bhagyalakshmi temple which has been the epicentre of BJP's political activity ever since he took over as the state president.

A host of national leaders, including Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP National General Secretary in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman, party's National Vice President DK Aruna and other leaders, were present at the launch.

Giving a clarion call to the rank and file to gear up to defeat the TRS in the next elections, Kishan Reddy listed out the unfulfilled promises of the ruling TRS and charged the MIM and TRS of not allowing metro to come to the Old City.

He said the TRS was going by what the MIM wants from them. He said it was surprising that the government was trying all the tricks up its sleeve to defeat party candidate Eatala Rajendra in Huzurabad. But he exuded confidence that the BJP would win the bypoll with a thumping majority.

Sanjay tried to enthuse the crowds by raising slogans like Vande Mataram and highlighted the aim of his padayatra and said that it was aimed at creating awareness among the people towards the failures of the KCR government during the last seven years and to achieve 'democratic Telangana.

He said the government had failed to keep the promises it had made during the agitation for separate Telangana. It had failed to supply free urea, could not give notifications for jobs, could not roll out unemployment dole, he said.

There were tense moments when BJP workers staged a dharna in front of the police station when the police took away the drone camera stating that there was no permission.

The padayatra continued even while it was raining. There was a traffic jam on padayatra route at Afzalgunj, Begum Bazar, MJ Market and other places.