Hyderabad-based NGO giving free treatment to Covid patients

Hyderabad: There are many people who are unable to afford charges of private hospitals for treating Covid patients when government hospitals are full. To support them, a City-based NGO, Help Hyderabad, is extending its hand in this journey. It has started free Corona treatment at St. Ann's hospital in Jahannuma.



Speaking to The Hans India, Imran Siddiqui, a volunteer of Help Hyderabad, said: "During the second wave we have seen surge in cases and many people struggle to find beds in hospitals. To support them we have started free Covid treatment at St. Ann's hospital and also home treatment for those who are unable to visit the hospital. This service started on May 8.

Anyone infected with Covid mild or moderate symptoms can avail the treatment. Patients are provided food and basic medicines. It is a 50-bed facility with oxygen support. There are two senior consultants, a team of four full-time doctors, 12 nurses and two support staff."

It is equipped with all electronic and medical gadgets like infrared thermometer, oximeter, glucometer, ECG machine, BP monitor. Person who is in need can call the helpline 97048-76609 or walk-in. The team of doctors is available 24X7.

Also, the NGO. in collaboration with the American Muslim Physicians of India Origin (AMPI), has started home treatment for patients, who are unable to go to hospitals due to unavoidable circumstances. Dedicated vehicles would ferry our medical team to visit the patient at home and provide some medication free.

The medications at the hospital are being sponsored by IMRC – Sahayata Trust. The NGO has catered to to the needs of 105 patients. Of them 88 were admitted in the hospital till date. Already 52 have been discharged. Fifteen were sent for ICU care in government hospitals, while 50 patients were treated at home, added Imran.