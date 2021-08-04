Hyderabad: Basthi Dawakhana ailing with troubles

Hafeezpet: It was a big relief for around 15,000 people living in Premnagar as they don't have to travel miles for medical facilities after the State government built a Basthi Dawakhana in the area, but the newly constructed area hospital cries for immediate action as the vicinity lies in pathetic State it has been lying in.

The hospital is losing its eminence owing to a lack of staff and proper maintenance. The hospital which was built to serve out-patients (OP) now reflects a sorry state of affairs as it is putting off thousands of poor patients visiting the health care facility for several months.

Syed Iftekhar Ahmed, a resident of Premnagar, who visited the hospital for availing OP services, has a list of complaints regarding the hospital's upkeep.

"Earlier, there was no State-run hospital in the Hafeezpet area, recently the government constructed a Basthi Dawakhana in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) playground, instead of providing medical services the hospital remains closed most of the time.

When authorities are questioned, they replied that because of the lack of staff and medical equipment to attend patients, the hospital remains closed mostly," said Ahmed.

He further added, "Making matters worse, garbage is being dumped by some locals close to the hospital, which then remains unattended by the cleaning staff. Adding to the misery is the newly constructed toilet, which is always locked."

Kumar Sanu, another resident who visited the hospital to receive OP services, found the hospital's condition deteriorated. He said, "Sick patients who visit the hospital for treatment are attacked by infections by the piles of garbage near the entrance emitting foul smell."

Scattered garbage and other waste dumped in and around the hospital has become a matter of concern for thousands of people. Moreover, as it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

A resident Mohd Osman said that the hospital should regularly be cleaned, ensuring hygiene for patients. ­