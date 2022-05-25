Hyderabad: Basti dawakhanas sans dawa!

Hyderabad: Patients, especially the ones who hail from underprivileged backgrounds and who wish to get treatment from a government hospital were seen returning back without medicines from area Urban Primary Health Centres and Basti Dawakhanas, as most of the health centres bereft of medicines. Patients were asked to take medicines from outside and at some centres they were asked to pay money for the medicines which are given free by the State-run primary health centres.

A large number of people were seen frustrated over the paying money for the medicines which are provided for free in State-run primary health centres.

A large number of patients visiting health centres including Jambagh, Panjesha, Darulshifa, Doodh Bowli, Puranapul, Hassan Nagar, Bahadurpura, Rein Bazar, Yakutpura were seen returning back to their homes from health centres without taking medicines.

Mohammed Ahmed, Vice President, TDP, Greater Hyderabad Minority cell and resident of Old city alleged that when he visited the Jambagh UPHC, after consultation, he was asked to pay for the medicines which are distributed free at the health centre. "I visited Jambagh UPHC for consultation, as I am suffering from cold and fever. After being consulted, I was asked to purchase medicines. The concerned staff asked me to either pay for the medicines which were provided for free or purchase them from outside," he alleged adding that, "When I raised an objection to pay for the medicines, they refused to give me medicines and said the medicines are not available as there is shortage."

When contacted a few health care centres in Old city, it was found that majority of the centres lack medicines. "Jambagh UPHC where the medicines are available, are selling medicines which were to be distributed for free and earning money," alleged Ahmed.

There are no general medicines also available in most of the centres. After consultation, the doctors are prescribing medicines and asking to purchase them from outside. Asif Hussain Sohail, of Sakina Foundation, a city-based NGO said "Due to tight financial position and loss of income in urban slums in Old city, 55 percent of them, who have two or more siblings, can only afford medication for one child, and they normally share the same medicine between other siblings if all of them fall sick. By not providing free medication, the under-privileged families are facing difficulties," he pointed out. He said "the State government must take a serious note on scarcity of medicines in State-run health centres and provide enough medication and should also take a serious action against the staff who are earning money illegally by selling free medicines in UPHC and Basti Dawakhanas."