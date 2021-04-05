Hyderabad: BCs extend support to Nomula Bhagat

Chikkadapally: A meeting conducted by BCs on Sunday unanimously supported Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. A large number of various caste leaders, intellectuals, youth, student and women leaders attended the meeting.

Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, a BC leader andformer Member of national and state BC Commissions, said the selection of Bharat as the party candidate showed Chief Minister's concern for the BCs.

He stressed that Telangana was progressing on all fronts under the leadership of KCR. He questioned BJP, Congress to name States which have better schemes for BCs than Telangana.

Dr Vakulabharanam urged various BC leaders that no stone should be left unturned to make BC nominee Bhagat win the polls. He explained the various welfare schemes undertaken for the BCs in the State.

No BC house remained untouched by the welfare schemes. He spoke about the welfare programmes beedi workers, todi tappers, pension schemes, single women pension, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak.

The leaders unanimously pledged their dedication to Nomula Bhagat's victory.